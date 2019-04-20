ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College's Symphonic Band will be presenting a "No Holds Barred" concert with a wide variety of styles and sounds, at 7:30 p.m. Apr. 26, in Christ Church, 101 Seventh St. S.W.
The repertoire will include everything form Vincent Persichetti's "Divertimento for Band, Opus 42" to Jack Stamp's "Pastime" which was inspired by San Francisco's Candlestick Park.
"Anything goes at this concert," said Symphonic Band director Dr. Angela Holt. "We will perform a diverse selection of pieces that will delight the audience."
This event is free and open to the public.