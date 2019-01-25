ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern College International Club will host its annual Cultural Fair, an open-to-the-public event featuring food and entertainment from around the world, on Feb. 2.
The Cultural Fair will take place in the college's Rowenhorst Student Center with dishes from around the world beginning at 5 p.m. A stage show will follow at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for people age 15 and younger, and $3 for kids accompanied by an adult. Children age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
According to Kevin McMahan, associate dean for intercultural development, this year's Cultural Fair theme is "We Are The World."
"The event is intended to evoke a global focus that we're all a part of," he said.
Northwestern's International Club has nearly 200 members, 40 of whom are international students from nearly 20 different countries.