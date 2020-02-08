Northwestern to offer Valentine's Day symphonic band concert

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- God's love will be the focus of the Northwestern College Symphonic Band concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in Christ Chapel.

"The concert 'For God So Loved ...' is centered around our Heavenly Father's love and how he also demonstrated that through his son Jesus Christ," Northwestern's instrumental studies and music education director Angela Holt said.

The concert will have music like "Trauermusik" by Richard Wagner, a German composer from the Romantic period primarily known for his operas.

Other works will include David Maslanka's "Give Us This Day," a very dramatic setting inspired by "The Lord's Prayer," and "How Deep the Father's Love for Us,' composed by Anthony LaBounty.

"For God So Loved ..." is free and open to the public.

