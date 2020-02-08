Okoboji Summer Theatre Association announces its summer productions

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- Okoboji Summer Theatre Association (OSTA) will be presenting a slate of nine stage productions during its 63rd season, running from June 16 through August 16.

There will be four musicals: "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On," "Grease," "The All Night Strut!" and "The Music Man"; and five plays: "Clue: On Stage," "Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors," "Terms of Endearment," "Noises Off" and "The Outsider."

In addition, there will be four Boji Bantam productions, including "Sideway Stories from Wayside School," "The Pied Piper," "The True Story of the Three Little Pigs" and "The Velveteen Rabbit."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OSTA membership, which helps to promote and support the goals of the program, staff and students of the Okoboji Summer Theatre, is $20. Email director Ruth Ann Burke at rburke@stephens.edu if you'd like to become a season subscriber or would like information on purchasing a voucher book.