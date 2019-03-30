Try 3 months for $3

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Called the "Gods of La Guitarra" and "Maestros of Love & Mayhem," Ole! will be bringing their unique blend of virtuosic guitar playing and slapstick comedy as part of Orange City Arts' 2018-19 World Tour Season, 7:30 p.m. April 11, at the Unity Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. SW.

This cult favorite show is a madcap musical journey through the rhythms of flamenco to salsa and blues to pop, accompanied by a zany comedic style reminiscent of the Marx Brothers and the Three Stooges.

Three Latin guitarists -- "El Gentleman," "El Grotesquo" and "El Macho" -- fight for their pride while playing, spinning and throwing their Spanish guitars. Add in ping pong battle, juggling and unexpected explosions, and the result is unforgettable.

Made possible through a partnership between Orange City Arts and Sioux Center Recreation and Arts Council, the Ole! trio will also be making a daytime stop in Sioux Center while offering a master class in creating and performing musical comedy. While this class is open to the public, registration is required.

Tickets for the Ole! performance are $15 for adults and $10 for students. They may be purchased at orangecityarts.net or by calling 712-707-6514. Master class registration may be completed at the same places.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Food and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments