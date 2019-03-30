ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Called the "Gods of La Guitarra" and "Maestros of Love & Mayhem," Ole! will be bringing their unique blend of virtuosic guitar playing and slapstick comedy as part of Orange City Arts' 2018-19 World Tour Season, 7:30 p.m. April 11, at the Unity Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. SW.
This cult favorite show is a madcap musical journey through the rhythms of flamenco to salsa and blues to pop, accompanied by a zany comedic style reminiscent of the Marx Brothers and the Three Stooges.
Three Latin guitarists -- "El Gentleman," "El Grotesquo" and "El Macho" -- fight for their pride while playing, spinning and throwing their Spanish guitars. Add in ping pong battle, juggling and unexpected explosions, and the result is unforgettable.
Made possible through a partnership between Orange City Arts and Sioux Center Recreation and Arts Council, the Ole! trio will also be making a daytime stop in Sioux Center while offering a master class in creating and performing musical comedy. While this class is open to the public, registration is required.
Tickets for the Ole! performance are $15 for adults and $10 for students. They may be purchased at orangecityarts.net or by calling 712-707-6514. Master class registration may be completed at the same places.