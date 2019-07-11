ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Orange City Arts' Arts on Central summer-end street art festival will be celebrating its fifth year by hosting a "Battle of the Bands" competition on Aug. 21.
A total of five bands will be selected to compete in this year's event. Winners will be chosen via audience response and director's choice. The first-place winner will receive $500 and the runner-up will receive $250.
Interested bands can apply online or by mail by July 31. Details can be found at orangecityarts.net.
"I've attended some amazing Battle of the Bands competitions and seen great bands get real exposure and build their fan bases that way," Orange City Arts director Lindsay Bauer said. "We are excited to mark our five years of Arts on Central with five bands that we can show off to our audiences."