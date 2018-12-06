SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Museum & Historical Association's Holiday Open House will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Peirce Mansion, 2901 Jackson St.
The event was originally scheduled for Dec. 2, but was cancelled due to weather.
Decorated for Christmas, the historic Victorian-era mansion will be open to the public for tours. The annual event is a way of saying "thank you" to the community for its support throughout the year.
Volunteers on the Association's Peirce Mansion Committee have restored the mansion back to its original glory after the Sioux City Public Museum moved downtown in 2011.
Built in 1893 by local developer John Peirce, the home was purchased by the
Junior League of Sioux City for $10,000 in 1958. After being donated to the city as a cultural building, it served as the site of the Sioux City Public Museum from 1961 to 2011.
For more information on the Jon Peirce Mansion, go to siouxcitymuseum.org or call 712-279-6174.