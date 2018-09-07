WAYNE, Neb. -- Vocal harmony unites in an A capella performance by the Fremont Pathfinder Chorus at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in Ramsey Theater, 1111 Main St.
This concert is part of Wayne State College's Black and Gold Performing Arts Series.
Expect to hear familiar favorites, such as "Home on the Range," "God Only Knows," "Happy Together" and "Oh-La-Di."
Founded in 1972, Pathfinder Chorus is a charted chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Members, ages 11 to 85, come from many communities in Nebraska and Iowa. Present membership numbers average around 90, with 40 or more providing voices for the Wayne State College performance.
This concert is free and is open to the public, however seating is limited. Seats may be reserved at wsc.universitytickets.com. Unreserved seats are filled on a first come, first serve basis the night of the performance.