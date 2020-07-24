You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Public Museum launches voting for favorite Saturday in the Park performers
View Comments

Public Museum launches voting for favorite Saturday in the Park performers

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Saturday in the Park

Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City on July 6, 2019.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum is giving the public a chance to vote for favorite Saturday in the Park (SITP) performers.

Coinciding with its current exhibit, "Saturday in the Park: 29 Years of Memories," the museum is keeping score on such past SITP headliners as The Neville Brothers, Santana, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin and Flo Rida at siouxcitymuseum.org/what-s-happening/exhibitions. People can vote for their favorite headliner or non-headliner act from a complete lineup of entertainers who have performed at Sioux City's largest summer music festival.

Planned before the 2020 festival was postponed, "Saturday in the Park: 29 Years of Memories" features a full run of posters, SITP T-shirts, dozens of framed photos and video/audio clips.

As a special bonus, the exhibit also showcases the original mural by artist Paul Chelstad from Uncle John Records and Tapes, a 1960 Wurlitzer Model 2410-S jukebox and a 1957 Hammond Model RT-3 concert organ.

Located at 607 Fourth St., the Sioux City Public Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News