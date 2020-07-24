Public Museum launches voting for favorite Saturday in the Park performers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum is giving the public a chance to vote for favorite Saturday in the Park (SITP) performers.

Coinciding with its current exhibit, "Saturday in the Park: 29 Years of Memories," the museum is keeping score on such past SITP headliners as The Neville Brothers, Santana, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin and Flo Rida at siouxcitymuseum.org/what-s-happening/exhibitions. People can vote for their favorite headliner or non-headliner act from a complete lineup of entertainers who have performed at Sioux City's largest summer music festival.

Planned before the 2020 festival was postponed, "Saturday in the Park: 29 Years of Memories" features a full run of posters, SITP T-shirts, dozens of framed photos and video/audio clips.

As a special bonus, the exhibit also showcases the original mural by artist Paul Chelstad from Uncle John Records and Tapes, a 1960 Wurlitzer Model 2410-S jukebox and a 1957 Hammond Model RT-3 concert organ.

Located at 607 Fourth St., the Sioux City Public Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

