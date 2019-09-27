ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Orange City Arts will kick off its 2019-20 season with a Roaring 20's-themed opening event at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Prairie Winds Event Center, 908 Eighth St. S.E.
The first performance features the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra's "Spooky Silents" vintage Halloween film screening -- a selection of silent films by comedy greats like Charles Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Laurel and Hardy.
Between films, Peacherine will play music by Scott Joplin, Irving Berlin and other ragtime composers.
The audience is also invited to dress up in their favorite flapper looks, adding a festive flair to the event.
Tickets are available at orangecityarts.net or by calling 712-707-6514.