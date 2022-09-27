 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Role of Native Americans in warfare examined in Encounter Center program

SIOUX CITY -- Recently retired Wayne State College professor Dr. Don Hickey will deliver "The Indian Way of War, 1750 - 1815," a lecture at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Hickey, who specializes in American and military history, will discuss what he calls the "Golden Age of Indian Warfare," focusing on why Native Americans fought, the strengths that made them effective warriors, and the weaknesses which doomed them to defeat.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center comprised a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). 

For information on upcoming speakers and programs, call 712-224-5242 or go to facebook.com/sclandc

