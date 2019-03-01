SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A reception for the art show featuring the photography, pottery, sculpture and graphic design work of Dordt College senior Jonathan Fictorie will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the college's art gallery located in the Campus Center, 498 Fourth Ave. NE.
Fictorie's art work, including photography that explores the unnoticed, the abstract and the personal, will be displayed until March 17.
"I want people to slow down and get absorbed in the details of each photo," Fictorie said. "There's a special wonder I get when paying close attention to the little details of God's Creation that I try and capture in many of my photos. I hope that comes through to people and gets them to do the same thing."
The Dordt Art Gallery is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.