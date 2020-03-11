Short films honored at Siouxland Inspirational Film Festival

SIOUX CITY -- A film by a Wayne State College media professor, his students and other team members captured the People's Choice Award at the Siouxland Inspirational Film Festival, held March 6 and 7, at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.

Filmmaker Michael White's "The Ghost in Her," a 13-minute film about a record store owner and his old girlfriend, received the most votes.

"A February Canoe Ride," a wintertime canoeing documentary by Mason City-based nature photographer Bruce McKee, garnered second place.

Two films received third place honors. Jamie Kassler's "My Day/The Love Project," which revolved around a young Japanese woman whose precise schedule is interrupted by a technology glitch, tied with "The 25th Anniversary Reunion of Flight 232," a documentary film by former Sioux City Journal photographer Jerry Mennenga.

Sponsored by Mater Dei Parish, the Siouxland Inspirational Film Festival included 11 short films chosen from more than two dozen entries, according to organizer Tom Schoening.

