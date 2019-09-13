VERMILLION, S.D. -- Henry Payer, a Ho-Chunk, originally from Winnebago, Nebraska, has been named the 2019 Northern Plains Indian Artist in Residence (NPIAR) at the University of South Dakota.
An opening reception for Payer, a multidisciplinary artist now living and working in Sioux City, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 in the John A. Day Gallery in the Warren M. Lee Center for Fine Art, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion.
The work that Payer produces during his residency will also be on display at the gallery from Oct. 16 through Nov. 17.
Payer's residency project will focus on the removal and relocation route of the Ho-Chunk people from Wisconsin during the Dakota Uprising of 1862. Payer will travel to significant locations and collect materials from the Crow Creek.
The NPIAR is funded by a grant from the Cargill Foundation and USD's Contemporary Native Arts Program (CNAP).