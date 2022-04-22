 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Chamber Music hosting young artist competition

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Chamber Music will present a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St. The concert will feature 10 of Siouxland's finest young musicians.

Guest host Mark Munger will lead the live Young Artist Competition, which includes young musicians in grades 9 - 12. Student winners will be chosen to receive a monetary prize for their musical talents.

The students in the competition are: Kristen Santos, piano and soprano; Hanna Koehler, clarinet; Melanie Yover, violin, Jenna Santos, piano and violin; Michael Widjaja, trumpet; Niu Niu Zhange, piano; Antonio Ferraro, violin; and Josiah Vos, piano. 

Sioux City Chamber Music logo
Provided
