SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Chamber Music will continue its season with a performance by violinist Te-Chiang "Bacco" Liu at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.

A native of Taiwan, Liu received his Master's degree from the Boston Conservatory where he participated in a collaborative performance with renowned musicians Yo-Yo Ma and Lynn Chang. He is the concertmaster for the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra and the Southwest Minnesota Orchestra.