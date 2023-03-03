SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Chamber Music will continue its season with a performance by violinist Te-Chiang "Bacco" Liu at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.
A native of Taiwan, Liu received his Master's degree from the Boston Conservatory where he participated in a collaborative performance with renowned musicians Yo-Yo Ma and Lynn Chang. He is the concertmaster for the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra and the Southwest Minnesota Orchestra.
Liu's collaborative pianist is Dr. Susan Gray from the University of South Dakota.
