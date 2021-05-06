 Skip to main content
Sioux City Chamber Music to host Mother's Day concert
Sioux City Chamber Music to host Mother's Day concert

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Chamber Music and the Morningside College School of Visual & Performing Arts will present a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.

"Songs My Mother Taught Me" is a Mother's Day offering by Sioux City natives Colette Abel, viola; Eric Grossman, violin; and Michele Grossman, piano. The concert will be dedicated to the memory of their mom, Marlene Grossman, who died May 9, 2020.

Colette is a member of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra. Eric, now a New York-based musician, has played around the world. Michele is a chamber musician who is on staff at Morningside College.

Richard Steinbach will serve as a guest musician as part of this concert. The program, which is sponsored by the Sioux City Chamber Music Association, will include music by Mozart, Dvorak and Maurice Ravel.

Single admission adult tickets are $15 and will be available at the door. Students will be admitted free. Masks and social distancing will be required. For details on other concerts, go to facebook.com/siouxcitychambermusic.   

