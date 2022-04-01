 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Chamber Music to host Valencia Baryton Project concert

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Chamber Music will be hosting a performance by the Valencia Baryton Project at 2 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.

The Valencia Baryton Project have performed for audiences in North, Central and South America, as well as in Europe. 

The members of the Valencia Baryton Project include Sioux City native Matthew Baker, baryton, Estevan de Almeida Reis, viola, and Alex Friedhoff, cello.

The program will include music by Franz Joseph Hayden, John Pickup and  Steve Zink. 

Sioux City Chamber Music logo
Provided
