SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Chamber Music will continue its season with the Missouri River Chorale presenting "A Composer's Concert: The Music of James Mulholland" at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.

James Mulholland is one of the most published, performed and commissioned composers/arrangers of his generations. Children's choirs, high school ensembles, choral associations and universities throughout the world have regularly performed his work.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. John Flanery, the Missouri River Choral Society provides singing opportunities for great vocal from a variety of careers. They've been featured with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra and have has their own concerts.