Sioux City Community Theatre partners with artist, Women Aware for next show

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community Theatre is partnering with a women's advocacy organization and a Siouxland artist for the final main stage production of its 74th season.

"Silent Sky," a 2015 play by Lauren Gunderson will be presented at the 1401 Riverside Blvd. theater from June 3 -5 and June 9 -12.

The play tells the real-life story of Harvard University astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, who along with coworkers Annie Cannon and Williamina Fleming, made key discoveries that laid the bedrock of astronomical science in the early 1900s and for decades to come.

Leavitt and her female group of scientists helped to define women's role in the workplace.

According to the play's director Greg Giles, it was a natural fit to cross-promote the production with Women Aware of Siouxland.

"This is such a poignant tale of gender discrimination and an exploration of a woman's place in society, that the theater wanted to partner with Women Aware, an organization that continues to battle these prejudices while empowering women to make the best lives they possibly can," he said.

The partnership involves a special presentation of the play on June 2. A freewill donation is asked by those attending, with all proceeds going to Women Aware.

Since there is an emphasis on astronomy in the drama, the theater reached out to Siouxland artist Brenda Schoenherr-Thelen to create a reproduction of Vincent Van Gogh's 1888 masterpiece, "The Starry Night Over the Rhone."

"Brenda is so well respected as an artist that we were thrilled when she said yes to partnering with us," Giles said. "It's an opportunity for her to showcase her work and, for us, to emphasize the love of the stars each of the characters in the play exemplifies."

Tickets may be purchased at 1401 Riverside Blvd, online at scctheatre.org or by calling 712-23302788.

