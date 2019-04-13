SIOUX CITY -- "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)," will be presented, April 19 through May 5, at the Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd.
An irreverent romp through the Bard's plays, "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)," was London's longest-running comedy, having clocked nine years at the West End's Criterion Theatre.
The cast includes Benji Cotter, Cat Ruddy and Casey Kappes. Directors for the show are Anna Michaelson and Aaron Cruz.
The show will be presented at 7:30 p.m., April 19, 20, 26, 27, May 2, 3, and 4. The show will also be presented at 2 p.m. April 28 and May 5.
Ticket information can be found at scctheatratre.org or by calling the Sioux City Community Theatre box office at 712-233-2788.