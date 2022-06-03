 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Municipal Band summer season begins on Sunday

Sioux City Municipal Band Dave Madsen

Dave Madsen, concert host for the Sioux City Municipal Band, is shown in Sioux City's Grandview Park.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band's summer season of concerts at the Grandview Park bandshell will start with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The concert, under the baton of conductor Michael Prichard, will feature a "Broadway Showstoppers Overture," with songs from "Funny Girl," "Gypsy," "My Fair Lady" and "The Fantasticks"; Leroy Anderson's "Blue Tango" as well as John Phillip Sousa's "Washington March."

The traditional audience sing-a-long, led by Morningside University's Dave Madsen, will include "Till There Was You" and "76 Trombones" from "The Music Man."

Presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the summer concerts will continue through July 24. 

