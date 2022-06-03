Sioux City Municipal Band summer season begins on Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band's summer season of concerts at the Grandview Park bandshell will start with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The concert, under the baton of conductor Michael Prichard, will feature a "Broadway Showstoppers Overture," with songs from "Funny Girl," "Gypsy," "My Fair Lady" and "The Fantasticks"; Leroy Anderson's "Blue Tango" as well as John Phillip Sousa's "Washington March."

The traditional audience sing-a-long, led by Morningside University's Dave Madsen, will include "Till There Was You" and "76 Trombones" from "The Music Man."

Presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the summer concerts will continue through July 24.

