Sioux City Municipal Band to end summer season with ABBA medley
Sioux City Municipal Band

The Sioux City Municipal Band performs at the Grandview Park Bandshell in this 2019 file photo.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band's final summer concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

Under the baton of conductor Michael Prichard, the band will be performing John Philip Sousa's "Semper Fidelis March," Henry Fillmore's "Crosley March," Percy Grainger's "Harvest Hymn," as well as a medley of ABBA songs, including "I Have a Dream," "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S.," "Knowing Me, Knowing You" and "Dancing Queen."

The traditional audience sing-a-long, led by host Dave Madsen, of Morningside University, will include "Bicycle Built for Two" and "There Is a Tavern in the Town," in recognition of the start of RAGBRAI.

The summer concerts are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.  

