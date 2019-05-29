SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be kicking off its summer season of free evening concerts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell.
Under the baton of conductor Michael Pritchard, the concert will feature the Offutt Brass, a quintet from Offutt Air Force Base, outside of Omaha. Also at this concert will be the Siouxland Youth Chorus. Under the direction of Dr. Shirley Luebke, they will sing a Beatles medley.
The traditional sing-along, led by emcee Dave Madsen, will include "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "I Got Rhythm."
The summer concerts are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department and will continue through July 21.