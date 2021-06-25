 Skip to main content
Sioux City Municipal Band to perform a 'Moana' medley
Sioux City Municipal Band Dave Madsen

Dave Madsen, concert host for the Sioux City Municipal Band, is shown June 3 in Sioux City's Grandview Park.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Several guest conductors will be at the baton for the Sioux City Municipal Band's next concert, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

Stacie Pepin, Brian Cole, Josh Calkin, Casey Kingdon and Russ Nagel, all members of the band, will take turns at conducting. Music will include John Philip Sousa's "Liberty Bell," Karl King's "New Corn Palace March," and Ralph Vaughan Williams' "Linden Lea," in addition to a medley from the Disney movie "Moana."

The traditional audience sing-a-long, led by host Dave Madsen from Morningside University, will include such Beatles songs as "Michelle" and "From Me to You."

Presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the Sioux City Municipal Band concerts will continue through July 25. 

