Sioux City Municipal Band to play a medley of cinematic tunes
Sioux City Municipal Band to play a medley of cinematic tunes

Sioux City Municipal Band Dave Madsen

Dave Madsen, concert host for the Sioux City Municipal Band, is shown June 3 in Sioux City's Grandview Park.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be saluting Hollywood films for a concert to be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

Led by conductor Michael Prichard, the band will play a medley of tunes from "Days of Wine & Roses," "Lawrence of Arabia," "Born Free" and "Hooray for Hollywood."

In addition, Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition" and the Sousa march, "Fairest of the Fair," will be performed.

The traditional audience sing-a-long, led by host Dave Madsen, of Morningside University, will include "Man on the Flying Trapeze" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

The summer concerts, presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, will continue through July 25.

