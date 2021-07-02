Sioux City Municipal Band to play Independence Day concert

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be presenting a special Independence Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell.
The concert, led by conductor Michael Prichard, will feature such patriotic music as "National Emblem," "Armed Forces Salute" and John Philip Sousa's "Stars and Stripes Forever."
Morningside University's Dave Madsen will conduct the sing-along, which is slated to include "When Johnny Comes Marching Home" and "America, the Beautiful."
Presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the Municipal Band's summer concert series will continue, every Sunday, through July 25.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
