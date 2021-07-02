 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City Municipal Band to play Independence Day concert
0 Comments

Sioux City Municipal Band to play Independence Day concert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sioux City Municipal Band Dave Madsen

Dave Madsen, concert host for the Sioux City Municipal Band, is shown June 3 in Sioux City's Grandview Park.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be presenting a special Independence Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

The concert, led by conductor Michael Prichard, will feature such patriotic music as "National Emblem," "Armed Forces Salute" and John Philip Sousa's "Stars and Stripes Forever."

Morningside University's Dave Madsen will conduct the sing-along, which is slated to include "When Johnny Comes Marching Home" and "America, the Beautiful."

Presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the Municipal Band's summer concert series will continue, every Sunday, through July 25. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Margot Robbie on Love Island, directing and high-paying action roles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News