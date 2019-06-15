SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be presenting a Father's Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Band Shell.
Under the baton of conductor Michael Prichard, the concert will feature music form Leroy Anderson's "Waltzing Cats," John Philip Sousa's "Gallant Seventh," and a selection from the Broadway musical, "The Lion King." Also, "Fantasy on Childhood Songs," an original composition by band member David Moore, will be performed.
The traditional audience sing-a-long, led by substitute host, KCAU-TV's Bridget Bennett, will include "Bicycle Built for Two" and "For He's a Jolly Good Fellow."
The simmer concerts, presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, will continue through July 21.