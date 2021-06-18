 Skip to main content
Sioux City Municipal Band to present Father's Day concert on Sunday
Sioux City Municipal Band

The Sioux City Municipal Band performs at the Grandview Park Bandshell in this 2019 file photo.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be presenting a special Father's Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

The concert, conducted by Michael Prichard, will include music from the Broadway musical "Jesus Christ Superstar," the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" and John Philip Sousa's "The Thunderer."

The traditional audience sing-a-long, led by the Sioux City Journal's Bruce Miller, will include "For He's a Jolly Good Fellow" and "Seventy-Six Trombones."

Presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the summer concerts will continue through July 25.

