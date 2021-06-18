Sioux City Municipal Band to present Father's Day concert on Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be presenting a special Father's Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell.
The concert, conducted by Michael Prichard, will include music from the Broadway musical "Jesus Christ Superstar," the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" and John Philip Sousa's "The Thunderer."
The traditional audience sing-a-long, led by the Sioux City Journal's Bruce Miller, will include "For He's a Jolly Good Fellow" and "Seventy-Six Trombones."
Presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the summer concerts will continue through July 25.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
