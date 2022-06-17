Sioux City Municipal Concert to present Father's Day concert

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will salute dads during a special Father's Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

Led by conductor Michael Prichard, the concert will include Karl King's "The Melody Shop March," John Philip Sousa's "The Gladiator March," Jay Chattaway's "Parade of the Tall Ships," as well as music from the Broadway show "Les Miserables."

Ben Bruflat, an assistant professor of music at Lincoln Memorial University, of Harrogate, Tennessee, will perform a trumpet solo in Alexander Arutunian's "Trumpet Concerto."

KCAU -TV news anchor Tim Seaman, the substitute host, will lead the traditional sing-a-long with "For He's a Jolly Good Fellow" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the Municipal Band's summer concert series will continued through July 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.