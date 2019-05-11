SIOUX CITY -- The 2019 summer concert series of the Sioux City Municipal Band marks the organization’s 100th year. In recognition of this milestone, the Sioux City Public Museum will feature the summer exhibit "Celebrating 100 Years of Municipal Bands," on display May 4 through July 28.
In 1912, several Sioux City Journal delivery boys and others organized the Newsboys Band. Most of the young men joined the American Expeditionary Force when the U.S. entered World War I. Upon their return, all but one of the Newsboys Band joined the newly formed American Legion Monahan Post #64 in 1920.
The band was instrumental in raising funds for the construction of the Grandview Park Bandshell, which was dedicated in 1935. In 1948, the Monahan Post Band became municipally funded and was renamed the Sioux City Municipal Band.
Located at 607 Fourth St., the Sioux City Public Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.