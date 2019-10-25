Skulls and coffins decorate a Day of the Dead altar on display at the Sioux City Public Museum. Several altars, designed by Irving Elementary students will be on display at the museum through Saturday.
SIOUX CITY -- In commemoration of Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, the Sioux City Public Museum is presenting a display and celebration to highlight the Mexican tradition from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at 607 Fourth St.
The free, family-friendly event will feature traditional dancing, refreshments, face painting, children's crafts and traditional dancing by La Perla Tapatia, a dance group from Irving Elementary School.
Murals and interactive exhibits help explain the Lewis and Clark journey that passed through present-day Sioux City from late July to early September 1804. The illness, death, and burial of Sgt. Charles Floyd is a focus at the museum, 900 Larsen Park Road.
The Sioux City Public Museum in downtown Sioux City features scores of exhibits dedicated to recapturing the city's cultural and historic past, as well as Native American life, pioneer life and the early days of living along the Missouri River.
The Sioux City Art Center houses a three-story glass atrium and five galleries to showcase traveling and permanent exhibits. The center offers art classes for preschoolers through senior citizens, and an annual outdoor arts festival, ArtSplash on Labor Day Weekend.
For well over 100 years, people have marveled at the beauty of Stone Park nestled in the Loess Hills in the northwest corner of the city. The park combines wildflowers, prairie, rugged woodlands, secluded ravines, wildlife and hilltop vistas of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
Palmer’s Candy, founded in 1878, sells dozens of chocolates -- truffles, clusters, fudge, chocolate covered nuts and more. But its most famous candy is the Twin Bing, a candy bar with a cherry nougat and roasted peanut filling.
The 33-foot-tall steel Sacred Heart of Jesus statue sits in the peaceful grounds at Trinity Heights in Sioux City. The grounds were founded by the Rev. Harold V. Cooper on the site of the former Trinity Catholic College and High School.
Launched at the Howard Shipyards in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on May 31, 1932, the M.V. Sergeant Floyd served the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for more than 40 years. The decommissioned riverboat, dry-docked along the Missouri River on the edge of Chris Larsen Park, is now called the Sgt. Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center, 1000 Larsen Park Rd.
The seven-story structure, at 528 Pierce St., was built for $1.27 million in 1927 as a vaudeville and movie palace. After years of neglect, this architectural treasure was brought back to life in 2001 and is now a performing arts center and home to the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.
The Jolly Time Pop Corn Museum, opened in 2016 within Jolly Time's Koated Kernels Shoppe, celebrates the history of the company's popping success. The store, at 1717 Terminal Drive, is loaded with varieties of popcorn by the American Pop Corn Company, the manufacturer of Jolly Time.
The Milwaukee Railroad complex, constructed in 1917 at 3400 Sioux River Road, first served as a repair and maintenance terminal for steam locomotives, passenger cars and cabooses on the Milwaukee Railroad line. Now, the yard is a museum and testament to an earlier time in American history.
The Bruguier Cabin, Sioux City’s oldest structure, is located in Riverside Park. French fur trader Theophile Bruguier, who is considered the first white settler in Sioux City, built the one-story structure on his farm in 1849.
Situated in Stone State Park, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center includes 14,000 square feet of classroom, exhibit and office space, natural history and live native reptile exhibits, as well as a butterfly and wildflower garden, and outdoor amphitheater and a variety of programs throughout the year.
Led by Dave Lillie, Rosa Estrada and Maria Guzman, La Perla Tapatia is composed by girls from any cultural background in kindergarten through the eighth grades. The dance troupe has been around for the past nine years.
Several Dia de los Muertos altars created by students and families from Irving Elementary School will be on display Saturday through Nov. 2
Dia de los Muertos is an important tradition celebrated within Mexico and by Mexican people throughout the world. The holiday focuses on celebrating friends and family who have passed away. A key element is the altar, often found within homes or public places, created to honor and welcome deceased loved ones.
The Sioux City Public Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.
