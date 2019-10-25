{{featured_button_text}}
Day of the Dead Celebration

Skulls and coffins decorate a Day of the Dead altar on display at the Sioux City Public Museum. Several altars, designed by Irving Elementary students will be on display at the museum through Saturday.

 Ian Richardson

SIOUX CITY --  In commemoration of Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, the Sioux City Public Museum is presenting a display and celebration to highlight the Mexican tradition from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at 607 Fourth St.

The free, family-friendly event will feature traditional dancing, refreshments, face painting, children's crafts and traditional dancing by La Perla Tapatia, a dance group from Irving Elementary School.

Led by Dave Lillie, Rosa Estrada and Maria Guzman, La Perla Tapatia is composed by girls from any cultural background in kindergarten through the eighth grades. The dance troupe has been around for the past nine years.

Several Dia de los Muertos altars created by students and families from Irving Elementary School will be on display Saturday through Nov. 2

Dia de los Muertos is an important tradition celebrated within Mexico and by Mexican people throughout the world. The holiday focuses on celebrating friends and family who have passed away. A key element is the altar, often found within homes or public places, created to honor and welcome deceased loved ones.   

The Sioux City Public Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.

