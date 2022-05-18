 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City Symphony to perform Harry Potter film concert series

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra (SCSO) will conclude its 2021 - 2022 season by performing "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" during a special concert, June 11, at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

The concert will feature music director Ryan Haskins conducting the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra in performing live to picture, every note from the 2001 movie "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while the SCSO performs composer John Williams' score live.

Tickets are on sale at siouxcitysymphony.org or by calling 712-277-2111. 

Ryan Haskins

Haskins

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari thanks fans for support following miscarriage news

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News