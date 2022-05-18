Sioux City Symphony to perform Harry Potter film concert series

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra (SCSO) will conclude its 2021 - 2022 season by performing "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" during a special concert, June 11, at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

The concert will feature music director Ryan Haskins conducting the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra in performing live to picture, every note from the 2001 movie "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while the SCSO performs composer John Williams' score live.

Tickets are on sale at siouxcitysymphony.org or by calling 712-277-2111.

