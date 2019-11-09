You are the owner of this article.
Sonic String Quartet to perform as part of Sioux City Chamber Music series
sonic string quartet
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Chamber Music will be celebrating its 44th season with a performance by Sonic String Quartet at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.

Sonic String Quartet is a modern, professional group of musicians based in Seattle whose members have performed at such events as the Grammys, the American Music Awards, "Good Morning America" and "The Tonight Show."

Sonic String Quartet members include Sarah Chung Malmstrom on violin, Rachel Nesvig on violin, Rebecca Chun Filice on cello and Siouxland native Seth May-Patterson on viola.

Single admission adult tickets are $15 and will be available at the door. Students are admitted free.  

Sioux City Chamber Music logo
Provided
