South Sioux City Library receives grant for children's music program

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Public Library has received a Children Making Music Grant in the Library grant from the Nebraska Arts Council.

The grant award will go towards a program that will meet every Thursday at the library, 2121 Dakota Ave.

During the program, four members of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will demonstrate how to play a musical instrument before allowing kids the opportunity. After four weeks, the participating children will take a tour of the Orpheum Theatre.

The students will then receive tickets for themselves and family members to see the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra perform music from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" during a June 11 concert.

For more information on the Children Making Music in the Library program, call the South Sioux City Library at 402-492-7545. 

south sioux city public library logo
Provided
