ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College student William Browning IV will be presenting his senior art exhibit Monday through Saturday at Te Paske Gallery.
Majoring in both art and biology-health professions while minoring in religion, Browning has titled his show "A Heart Divided."
"My passion for biology and medicine, art and Christianity -- along with my love for God -- have influenced who I am and what I do," said the Duncan, Oklahoma, resident. "The pieces in my exhibit join one or more of my fields of studies in order to show the hidden unity that ties them together."
"The unity that the show represents is actually me," Browning adds. "I am the tie that holds all the differences together, and God holds me."
A public reception for Browning's artwork -- which includes oil painting, sculpture, ceramics, photos, screen prints, micro-pen and charcoal drawings -- will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Browning, the son of Cynthia and William Browning III, plans to pursue a career in medicine following his May graduation from Northwestern.
The Te Paske Gallery is located in the Thea G. Korver Visual Arts Center, 214 Eighth St. SW. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays.