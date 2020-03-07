The Lennon Sisters to perform in Holstein, Iowa

HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- The Lennon Sisters will be performing at 2 p.m. April 4 at the Rosemary Clausen Center, which is located inside Ridge View High School, 519 E. Maple St.

As one of the most acclaimed and admired vocal groups in popular music, the Lennon Sisters found success with "The Lawrence Welk Show" as children.

They performed for seven U.S. presidents and are inductees into the National Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the concert are $40. To order tickets, contact the Clausen Center's ticket manager Ken Buell at 712-368-4849 or email kenbuell@frontiernet.net.

