nature of forgetting

Dramatizing a man's personal experience with the early stages of dementia, "The Nature of Forgetting" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 on Orange City, Iowa's Unity Knight Center.

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Orange City Arts will be presenting "The Nature of Forgetting," a celebration of remembering, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Unity Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. S.W.

"The Nature of Forgetting" tells the story of Tom, a middle-aged dad in the early stages of dementia. As he prepares for a party thrown for his 55th birthday, tangled threads of memories spark a host of emotions.

"This is not only a beautiful show, it also speaks to an issue that many families in our community are currently facing," said Orange City Arts executive director Lindsay Bauer.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 1 in 15 Sioux County residents provide care for a loved one with a memory-related illness. That number is expected to grow as Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia continued to become more common.

Tickets for the Nov. 9 performance of "The Nature of Forgetting" are available at orangecityarts.net or by calling 712-707-6514.

