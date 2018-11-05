SIOUX CITY -- Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers will be performing at the Orpheum Theatre March 31.
With a string of number one classics like "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling" and "Unchained Melody," the team of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts for four decades.
Following Hatfield's 2003 death, Medley continued for perform to sold-out crowds around the world. However, fans begged him to keep the Righteous Brothers alive.
Eventually, Medley teamed up with singer Bucky Heard for a new incarnation of the Righteous Brothers.
Tickets will go sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center box office, online at TysonCenter.com or by calling 855-333-8771.