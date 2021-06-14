Three Rock Hall of Fame acts coming to Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters and The Platters will be on the same stage at the Orpheum Theatre on Nov. 18.
With more than 94 charted records and 45 top 10 hits combined, you'll hear favorites like "Under the Boardwalk," "Stand by Me," "On Broadway," "This Magic Moment," "Up on the Roof," "Save the Last Dance for Me," "Yakety Yak," "The Great Pretender" and many more.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, and can also be obtained by calling 712-279-4850 or visiting OrpheumLive.com.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
