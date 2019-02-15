ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Téada, a world-renowned band in traditional Irish music, will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 8 at Prairie Winds Event Center, 908 Eighth St. SE.
Pronounced "TAY-dah," Téada has appeared as a headlining act at major music festivals throughout Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, Australia and the United States.
Consisting of fiddle player Oisín Mac Diarmada, vocalist and accordionist Séamus Begley, flutist Damien Stenson, uilleann pipes player Seán Gavin, guitarist Seán McElwain, traditional bodhran player Tristan Rosenstock and dancer/keyboard player Samantha Harvey, Téada will be a part of Orange City Arts' 2018-2019 World Tour Season.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. They are available at 712-707-6514 or orangecityarts.net.