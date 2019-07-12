SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be featuring tuba player Logan Wadley and clarinetist Holly Haddad as soloists for a 7:30 p.m. concert Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell.
Wadley, a recent Vermillion High School graduate, will join the band on "Gregson Tuba Concerto," while Haddad will perform Henry Fillmore's "Lightning Fingers." In addition, conductor Michael Prichard will lead the band in a superhero-themed concert including "The Wolverine" by John Philip Sousa and music from "The Avengers" and "The Incredibles" movies.
The traditional audience sing-a-long, led by host Dave Madsen, will include "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" and "Hooked on a Feeling," from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" soundtrack.
The Sioux City Municipal Band's summer concert series is presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.