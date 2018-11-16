ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Orange City Arts will be presenting "Happy Holidays with Two on Tap!" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Unity Christian High School Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. SW.
The New York-based, all-singing, all-dancing duo blends nostalgia with a fresh sense of humor to lead audiences on a tour of American holiday classics.
Two on Tap brings audiences back in time to an era when couples like Fred & Ginger and Mickey & Judy filled the silver screen with chemistry, harmony and precision tap dancing.
"Two on Tap has been touring the world, reinvigorating the old traditions with their signature style," said Orange City Arts director Lindsay Bauer. "They really know how to connect those old favorite holiday memories with a brand-new audience."
Tickets for "Happy Holidays with Two on Tap!" are available at orangecityarts.net or by calling 712-707-6514. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show.