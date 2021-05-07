 Skip to main content
Two-person art exhibit now at Blue Cat Gallery
WAYNE, Neb. -- "Earth as We See It," a two-person exhibit featuring works created by Amy Tomasevicz and Jerene Kruse, has opened at Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St., in Wayne.

Tomasevicz, who was honored as Secondary Art Educator of the Year by the Nebraska Art Teachers Association in 2009, creates collages and paintings depicting Nebraska landscapes, florals and animals. Kruse, who was honored as Art Teacher of the Year by the Nebraska Art Teachers Association in 2010, creates ceramic vessels and fused glass.

Blue Cat Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. More information can be found at BlueCatGalleryStudio.com.

