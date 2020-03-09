'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' cast to perform in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV series "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" will be performing Oct. 8 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will be providing 90 minutes of improvised comedy and song based on audience suggestions during "Whose Live Anyway?"
All ages are welcome but some PG-13 language may be used during the performance.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday online at OrpheumLive.com, by phone at 712-279-4850 or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.
