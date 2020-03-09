'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' cast to perform in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV series "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" will be performing Oct. 8 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will be providing 90 minutes of improvised comedy and song based on audience suggestions during "Whose Live Anyway?"

All ages are welcome but some PG-13 language may be used during the performance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday online at OrpheumLive.com, by phone at 712-279-4850 or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.