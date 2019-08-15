{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The 2019 Sioux City International Film Festival will present a panel discussion focusing on female filmmakers, writers and directors at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Promenade Cinema, 924 Fourth St.

Sponsored in part by grants from Humanities Iowa and the Gilchrist Foundation, the Women in Film panel will be moderated by screenwriter and instructor Patty Meyer. 

For more than two decades, Patty Meyer has written screenplays for major motion picture studios and television networks, including two true crime features for Martin Scorsese and one for Robert DeNiro's Tribeca Films.

In addition, Meyer is a clinical professor of screenwriting at Loyola Marymount's School of Film & Television in Los Angeles.

Now in its 15th year, the Sioux City International Film Festival is the longest-running film festival in Iowa. With a mission to promote independent films and filmmakers in Siouxland, the festival will run Oct. 3-5.

Tickets for the Women in Film panel can be purchased at siouxcityfilmfest.org or at the door.

