SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum is displaying works by Sioux City-born artist Frank Howell in a new exhibit titled, "The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years."
Nearly three dozen works comprise the exhibit, which focuses on Howell's work in the 1970s and 1980s. Much of the art is lithographs, including artist's proofs and trial proofs. The exhibition also includes oil and acrylic paintings, bronze sculpture and pencil work.
Howell was born in Sioux City in 1937 and graduated from East High School before joining the U.S. Marine Corps.
The exhibit is on display through Feb. 2, 2020.