SIOUX CITY -- World Championship Ice Racing will be sliding into the Tyson Events Center, 409 Gordon Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
Bringing the toughest, fastest and most extreme flat truck motorcycle and quad racers to ice, the event promises to bring chills, spills and thrills that will keep the crowds on the edges of their seats.
Best seat tickets will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, for a limited time pre-sale. General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank box office or by phone at 712-279-4850.
Steel work
Ironworkers Allen Steibach, left (local 808) detail foreman for finish work on steel at the Tyson/IBP Arena and Paul Burns, right, (Sioux City local 184) talk about some items in preparing another steel tressel as construction continues Thursday afternoon, Jan 2, 2002.
Jerry Mennenga, Sioux City Journal
Herzog crane
National Rigging and Erectors crane operator Keith Herzog greases a pulley at the top of the jib at the Tyson-IBP Events Center construction site in Sioux City on Thursday, Jan 9, 2003, after high winds forced him to stop work.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
IBP Events Center rink cement
Workers pour the concrete ice rink surface at the Tyson Events Center Friday, Oct. 17, 2003.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Tyson Events Center dedication
People arrive for the grand opening ceremony for the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, December 20, 2003.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Tyson Events Center dedication
Vision Iowa board member Marvin Berenstein speaks during the grand opening ceremony for the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, December 20, 2003.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Tyson Events Center dedication
Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack speaks during the grand opening ceremony for the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, December 20, 2003.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Tyson Events Center dedication
The Mt. Zion Choir performs during the grand opening ceremony for the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, December 20, 2003.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Tyson Events Center dedication
Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack speaks during the grand opening ceremony for the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, December 20, 2003.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Tyson Events Center dedication
Sioux City mayor Craig Berenstein speaks during the grand opening ceremony for the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, December 20, 2003.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Tyson Events Center dedication
Russ and Diana Wooley sing during the grand opening ceremony for the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, December 20, 2003.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Tyson Events Center dedication
Santa catches a ride on the Zamboni with Dino Vedin as he arrives for the grand opening ceremony for the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, December 20, 2003.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Tyson Events Center
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
Tyson Events Center
Fans stand and cheer for the Sioux City Musketeers' first goal in the newly opened Tyson Events Center/Gateway Arena on Wednesday, Dec 17, 2003, in their game against Waterloo Blackhawks.
Jerry Mennenga, Sioux City Journal
Tyson Events Center
Traffic passes the Tyson Events Center in October 2004. Tyson Foods paid $4 million for the center's naming rights.
Journal file photo by Tim Hynds
