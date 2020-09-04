Worldwide Free Comic Book Day coming to ACME Comics Sept. 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- ACME Comics and Collectibles is one of the thousands of comic book stores around the world celebrating Free Comic Book Day from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at 1622 Pierce St.

On Free Comic Book Day, more than 2.7 million comic books will be given away by participating stores. Normally, the event takes place on the first Saturday of May. Since most comic book stores were closed due to the COVID-19 virus, it was postponed. ACME decided that Sept. 12 would be the perfect day to bring free comic books to Siouxland.

"The wide array of comic books being published today ensures that readers of all ages -- children, teens and adults -- can find something appropriate that will stir their imaginations," ACME Comics owner Fran McGarry said. "It's a great time to be a comic book fan."

Free comic books this year will include titles like "X-Men #1," "Riverdale," "Legend of Zelda," "Little Lulu," "Spider-Man Venom #1," "The Tick" and many more.

"Comic books and graphic novels are considered hip, hot and smart," McGarry said.

ACME asks that customers practice social distancing and wear face masks while in the store.

