ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Atlanta-based rapper, writer and communicator Joseph Sojourner will be speaking at 11:05 a.m. March 19 in Christ Chapel, 101 Seventh St. SW, at Northwestern College.
An Ohio native who goes by the name "Sojo," Sojourner was named the top hip-hop artist on the Spotify streaming platform following the June 2015 release of his album "Fight Club."
In addition to making music, Sojourner serves the six churches of North Point Ministries in the metro Atlanta area and is creative director of Bigstuf Camps, a Christian summer camp for youth in Florida.
"I'm confident Joseph will be challenging and inspiring to our campus," Northwestern Christian formation dean Mark DeYounge said. "His speaking and rapping will provide a unique blend of art and vision for our students to be compelled by."